Local light show vandalized Tuesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local light show was vandalized Tuesday night.

Louie Cortez, who runs ‘The Cortez Holiday Light Show’ reports the incident happened around 9:40 p.m. Camera footage shows four kids running through the display.

Cortez said he will be working away to get the show in working order in time for the show Wednesday night.

Cortez said the four kids ran on foot east to west down 30th Terrace and then headed south on Burton Street. He said they managed to damage two of the wire light balls, destroy three of the light globes and the lights along the street.

This is the third year for ‘The Cortez Holiday Light Show’ which kicked off on November 18.

The lights stay on from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The show runs through January 1, 2018 and takes place in southeast Topeka at 3919 SE 30th Terrace.