Man charged in dragging death of 86-year-old man

Related Coverage Elderly man dies after being dragged during carjacking in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man has been charged with dragging an 86-year-old man to death in Kansas City, Kansas, as he tried to stop his pickup truck from being stolen.

Thirty-one-year-old Dominic McGee was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and theft in the Nov. 29 death of Frank Davila. Bond is set at $500,000. McGee is jailed in Jackson County, Missouri.

Police say Davila was dragged when he confronted someone trying to steal his truck. He died at a hospital.

The carjacker fled in the truck, which was later found unoccupied across the state line in Kansas City, Missouri.

A prosecutor’s office spokesman didn’t immediately return an email asking whether McGee had an attorney.