Osage County woman stabbed during domestic incident

LYNDON, Kan. (KSNT) – Osage County authorities are investigating after a woman was reportedly stabbed during a domestic incident Wednesday morning.

A victim reported to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office that she had been stabbed in the head. When deputies arrived the victim refused medical treatment on scene.

The alleged suspect, identified as Michael Potts, 49, of Osage County, had fled the scene before deputies arrived. He was later detained by the Kansas Highway Patrol on I-70 in Topeka.

The sheriff’s office said at this time Potts is currently being detained for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.