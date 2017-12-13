Topeka business receives incentives to hire employees

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – During a meeting of the Joint Economic Development Organization Board of Directors, the board voted to give incentives to two Topeka companies.

Industrial Maintenance of Topeka Inc. moved to Topeka from Perry three weeks ago. The company manufactures equipment for UPS and Amazon.

Owner Todd Herrington says the incentives offered by JEDO played a big part in the move.

“JEDO had an incentive for us to add some new jobs to Topeka which helped us decide to relocate to Topeka,” Herrington said.

Molly Howey, Senior VP of Economic Development at GO Topeka, was the driving force behind the incentive.

“I think it’s important to show businesses that are looking at Topeka as an option to relocate that we appreciate their investment in the community and the jobs that they’re creating for our citizens,” Howey said.

Herrington said he’s excited to continue expanding his already growing business.

“It encourages us to reach the goals that we set out for ourselves, and once we reach those goals it allows us to put more money back into capital for the business to continue to grow,” he said.

The money for the incentive comes from sales tax revenue in Shawnee County. The organization estimates that with the help of these incentives the business will have an economic impact of more than 63 million dollars over the next 5 years.

Premiere Advisory Group Incorporated also received an incentive to create 45 new jobs. If the business creates all the jobs, JEDO will give it $225,000.