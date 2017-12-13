Topeka Zoo says absence of beloved elephant felt by animals and staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo says the absence of Shannon, an elephant who passed away is being felt by elephants and staff alike.

“Sometimes when a loved one dies, it doesn’t hit us until the next day. The absence is more tangible than the witness of the deceased,” said the zoo in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.

The zoo said Shannon was a dependable presence in their daily life and that is no longer true.

“In humans, many people deal with grief in different ways and we are seeing that with the girls. If we were to assign human emotions to the elephants, we would describe Cora as heartbroken as she is unable to find her “sister,” Tembo as sad that her friend is no longer around, and Sunda as accepting while still inquisitive about what happened to her herd member.”

The zoo said the staff have taken on a large burden and are watching the herd grieve, their coworkers grieve and grieving themselves all at the same time.

“Among all of this, they know a job still has to be done, not just physically, but they know the importance of showing up for Sunda, Cora, Tembo, and each other. Tears have been shed, stories have been shared, support has been given, and tasks continue to get done all in solidarity to ensure the elephants have the best care.”

The zoo said they are allowing the elephants’ behavior to direct them in what they need.

“So far, this has mostly been through increased interaction time with staff or space given if an elephant leaves the interaction areas. This transition is not easy and we are uncertain when this mourning period will end but the herd continues to be monitored to make sure they get support wherever it is needed.”