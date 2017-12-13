Warm, windy weather before snow returns tomorrow

We’re tracking one of the warmest days of the week – out ahead of this afternoon’s passing cold front. Down-sloping westerly winds this morning will help to warm temps into the upper 50s through lunchtime. Then the cold front passes through our area – shifting those winds as it moves through. Prior to you even leaving the office today, temps will be crashing into the 40s with strong north winds. We’re expect those northerly winds to gust upwards of 35 or 40 mph at times this afternoon! Batten down the hatches…again! Today’s forecast is eerily similar to Monday’s – right down to the timing of the front and the windy weather that came with it. If we learned anything about Monday’s forecast – it’s that some cloud cover could roll in this afternoon too. This cold front will be DRY – meaning it does NOT pack any rain or snow chance for us, but it could be another cloud-maker. That’s something we’re watching for this afternoon.

However, there is a rain (and snow) chance in the extended forecast. That moisture chance comes as early as tomorrow afternoon too. A ‘clipper’ system (a quick-moving winter storm – with origins in the Canadian Prairies) will be headed our direction, from the N. Plains tomorrow. Recent computer models are agreeing on the timing too. It looks like Thursday will be a very cloudy day – as the thickening clouds roll in. Then we’ll be watching for some good ol’ fashioned rain to fall early in the afternoon (around 2pm or so). We’re forecasting highs (which typically happen during the afternoon hours) in the lower 40s tomorrow, but if the moisture can wait a few hours OR if this system slows down a bit – we could easily start to mix in some wet snow after sunset. Temps tomorrow evening will be cold enough to support snow, as they cool into the lower 30s. We don’t want to get the snow-lovers’ hopes too high, but there is a chance for some wet snow on Thursday afternoon/evening. As of right now – we’re keeping that chance at a meager 20-30% because our air mass is still so dry. These clipper systems don’t wait for anyone and usually don’t have too much moisture associated with them. We’ll keep our eyes on tomorrow’s forecast – as the timing isn’t completely set in stone just yet. Stay tuned.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the next 7-10, but we’ll have plenty of time to warm-up by the weekend. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine to return to the viewing area on Friday. Highs will approach 50° by Friday afternoon too. The warmest weather in the 7-Day forecast still looks to be on Saturday. Expect bountiful blue skies and temps soaring up to 60° – before another dry cold front chops highs back into the 40s on Sunday. Milder weather will round into form early next week – taking to within a week of Christmas. We’re looking at highs in the 50s next Monday and Tuesday, with abundant sunshine overhead!

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert