Adopt-A-Pet: December 14, 2017

Happy Thursday, Northeast Kansas! It’s time for another rendition of my weekly series: Adopt-A-Pet. Let’s get right to it – everyone meet Nacho! Nacho is a 5 month-old domestic short-hair mix. She is super cute with all of those tiger stripes! There’s no doubt she’ll make a family very happy this holiday season!

Deb Watkins, executive director with the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka, says, “She will be twelve dollars this weekend. We’re having our ‘Yappy Howlidays’ and so that’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday and we’re really excited.”

Nacho is a tiny kitty, weighing just a few pounds, but she has a big personality! She’d love to play on the floor or just cuddle with you on the couch.

Next up this week is Cheyenne! Cheyenne is a 10 year-old Australian cattle-dog mix. She may be older than some of her peers but Cheyenne is just as peppy as a puppy. She loves to fetch and run around outside! As long as she gets regular exercise, Cheyenne would be a great addition to your family!

Last but certainly not least this week – is Kwazii! Kwazii is a 5 month old domestic short-hair mix. She had to have one of her eyes removed because of an infection – but she’s still as sweet and playful as any other kitten out there. I think she’d make a cute pirate cat next Halloween too!

All of the animals featured this week are up for adoption right now, over at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka (HHHS). Just a reminder – HHHS is having their “Yappy Howlidays” event this Friday through Sunday! That’s where adoption fees for cats are just $12 and dogs have half-priced adoption fees.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert