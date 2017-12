TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — An A&E Network docuseries filmed at a local high school is premiering soon.

Undercover High, filmed at Highland Park High School, was initially set to premiere in October, but was postponed and will now premiere on Jan. 9.

The series follows adults who return to high school for an inside look at what it’s like to be an American teen today.

The premiere will air at 9:00 that night and 11 episodes will folow.