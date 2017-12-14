Aggieville parking lot could become Courtyard by Marriott

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan City Commission is considering a plan that would bring a Courtyard by Marriott to Aggieville.

The plan would involve selling a 42 space parking lot next to Starbucks on Bluemont Ave. This will making parking even more difficult in the already busy district.

“It’s kind of a joke. There’s no parking as is, like you have to walk five blocks to get where you’re going,” said K-State student Julia Mackey.

“It’d be a mistake, I think. A lot of people rely on that parking lot for access to Starbucks, Coco-Bolo’s and the other end of the ville,” said K-State student Sam Weiner.

However, city leaders believe it’s projects like this that are the future of Aggieville.

“You could see five story buildings coming along Bluemont. It brings in different retailers to the area. It kind of just adds more variety to Aggieville as a whole,” said Linda Mays, executive director of Aggieville Business Association.

“We’ve done a very significant Aggieville study and what we’ve said is along the Bluemont corridor it should be 3 story buildings much like the Bluemont Hotel,” said Karen McCulloh, Manhattan City Commissioner.

The city plans to use money from the sale to kick start development of an Aggieville parking garage.

The city commission was presented the plan on Tuesday, but no action was taken. The commission rejected a similar plan in 2016, but two Manhattan hotels have closed since then.