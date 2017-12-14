Capitol Federal donates $10,000 to Harvesters

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Capitol Federal partnered with Harvesters and held a social media campaign called “React To End Holiday Hunger.”

For every reaction Capitol Federal received on its React To End Holiday Facebook posts, the bank donated money to Harvesters – $1 for each like, $2 for each comment and $3 for each share of the post.

The groups reached their goal of raising $10,000 to help support the hungry this holiday season. The money will be split evenly between Harvesters of Kansas and Harvesters of Missouri.

“We are very grateful for our community partners, like Capitol Federal,” said Jannett Wiens, Corporate Engagement Manager of Harvesters – The Community Food Network. “Their donation of $10,000 from this campaign will allow us to provide 30,000 meals to the 1-in-7 food insecure individuals in our service area.”

The React To End Holiday Hunger Facebook posts reached more than 120,000 people through the thousands of likes, comments and shares.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s