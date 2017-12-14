Capitol Federal donates $10,000 to Harvesters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Capitol Federal partnered with Harvesters and held a social media campaign called “React To End Holiday Hunger.”

For every reaction Capitol Federal received on its React To End Holiday Facebook posts, the bank donated money to Harvesters – $1 for each like, $2 for each comment and $3 for each share of the post.

The groups reached their goal of raising $10,000 to help support the hungry this holiday season. The money will be split evenly between Harvesters of Kansas and Harvesters of Missouri.

“We are very grateful for our community partners, like Capitol Federal,” said Jannett Wiens, Corporate Engagement Manager of Harvesters – The Community Food Network. “Their donation of $10,000 from this campaign will allow us to provide 30,000 meals to the 1-in-7 food insecure individuals in our service area.”

The React To End Holiday Hunger Facebook posts reached more than 120,000 people through the thousands of likes, comments and shares.