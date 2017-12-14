Cloudy skies, rain and snow chances later

We’re tracking the coldest day of the week – ahead of the chance for some rain/snow showers. Don’t expect temps much warmer than the upper 30s or lower 40s today. The clouds have already rolled in last night (ruining our view of the meteor showers) and they’ll continue to thicken up throughout the day. Context is very important, though, because our average high temperature for this time of the year is just 42°. So, despite the cooler weather on tap today – these temps are actually pretty normal for mid-December. However, if you prefer the 50s and 60s this time of the year – the milder air will be back soon. In fact, we’re tracking a much more mild start to the weekend!

The ‘clipper’ system we’ve been talking about for the last few days, is still scheduled to arrive this afternoon. These Canadian winter storms are quick-moving and don’t have a ton of moisture associated with them. The temperature forecast is important today too because we’re expecting that weather-maker to arrive this afternoon (3-6p). That’s the same time of day when temps are ‘warmest’ – so with highs above freezing, that argues for just plain old rain. However, if this clipper system can hang around (or slow down) after sunset, we could see some wet snowflakes start to mix in. Little to no accumulation is expected, but if you’re up late tonight, don’t be surprised if you see a few flakes flying around. IF it snows this evening, that would be the first time we’ve had flakes since Halloween, this year! It’s also worth mentioning that the movement of this weather-maker will be northwest to southeast, right on top of us later today. In other words, cities like Manhattan would see the rain before Topeka or Emporia. We can’t stress enough that this is NOT a major storm system. Rainfall totals will likely be less than a quarter inch and most spots will stay fairly dry. The computer models are trending with some stubborn moisture – hanging out until 10 or 11p. If this ends up being the case, we’re confident snow will be flying somewhere in Northeast Kansas – likely around or south of I-70, that late into the evening. Stay tuned.

Mr. Sunshine makes his valiant return to the forecast tomorrow. Highs will approach 50° for our Friday afternoon too. Saturday stands as our ‘pick of the week’ with wall-to-wall sunshine and highs in the lower 60s! Longer range computer models are trying to brush some more rain chances across our south/east counties on Sunday morning. This is a large storm system that will be affecting the Tennessee River Valley and the Northeast US into early next week. For us, it’ll be a question as to how far west it starts. We’ll be watching Sunday’s forecast very closely over the next few days, as the morning hours specifically represent our next chance for moisture (after this afternoon/evening of course). We will balance those temps out a little bit next week. Highs will be more consistent – hanging out around 50° just a few days before Christmas Weekend.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert