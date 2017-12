TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Body camera footage showing Dominique White’s fatal shooting by Topeka Police will be shown to his father, Kelly White, on Friday, according to City of Topeka spokeswoman Molly Hadfield.

White’s father was appointed administrator of his estate, according to Hadfield.

White was shot and killed by two Topeka Police officers on Sept. 28.

The case is still under review with the Shawnee County District Attorney’s office.