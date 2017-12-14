Father tried to save child who died in Wichita house fire

Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A neighbor says that a Wichita father tried to save his 2-year-old daughter from a house fire, but couldn’t rescue her in time.

Nancy Titchenor tells the Wichita Eagle that the father ran outside the burning house Friday morning and tried to break through the girl’s window.

Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow says the father was outside when firefighters arrived at the home in the northeast part of the city.

The girl was found dead inside the home after the fire was extinguished. The father was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

