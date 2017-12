TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A former Coffey County deputy has pleaded no contest to multiple child sex charges.

Matthew Vander Linden entered the plea Thursday. He was charged with two counts each of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and criminal sodomy.

As part of the plea deal, a charge of unlawful sexual relations was dropped.

Prosecutors say Vander Linden had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old in November 2016. He was arrested and was fired in December 2016.