Holiday light show re-vamped after 10 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– It’s a display that has shined bright for 10 years in Topeka.

Now, the annual Topeka Bible Church light show is getting an overhaul, and a new name too.

In the past the light show has been outside where people would sit in the comfort of their cars and turn to a radio station.

But not this year, because of construction outside the church didn’t want to cancel the light show so they thought, “let’s just bring it inside and give it a makeover.”

The Light Show 2.0 was created, and will officially startup this weekend.

There will be live performers, a coco bar, and photo booths to create a Christmas party atmosphere for families.

You’ll hear classic Christmas music, and even some songs you’ve never heard before.

It will be a lot of high energy, and a lot of lights.

“It’s about a celebration of Christmas together,” Pastor Jeremiah Devine said. “And we’d like for families to come and experience that together, so that’s our goal is to just bring people out and have a big celebration.”

The church is excited to have a fresh light show.

“We’re just going to see how this year goes and if we have a successful year, we’ll get together as a team and decide that after it kind of postmortems,” Devine said.

This is the only church with a live light show and it’s an outreach for the community to get involved and understand the church’s mission.

The shows will run four times throughout the night on December 15th through the 17th at 6:00, 7:00, 8:00, and 9:00.

The show is free and everyone is invited to come and watch.

It is important to note that College Avenue will be closed. To get to the parking lot of the church you’ll enter from Mulvane Street.