Infant, woman injured in Hwy. 24 wreck

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman and an infant were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon, after a crash on Highway 24 in Jefferson County.

It happened just after 3 p.m. near the Jefferson and Douglas County line.

Kansas Highway Patrol said a 1995 Subaru Legacy was driving westbound on Hwy. 24 when it crossed over the center line and hit a 2002 Kia Rio.

KHP said the driver of the Subaru was Brian Eugene Bennett, 24 of Topeka. 

Cadence Elijah Nunez-Ruckman, 21 of Lawrence was the driver of the Kia. He was not injured. Mariah Young, 20 of Perry and 2-month-old Ruckman, Niya of Perry, both passengers of that vehicle were taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story and KSNT will update this as more information becomes available.

 

 

