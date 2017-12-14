Jazz Sweet helps Nebraska volleyball into NCAA title match

Courtesy: ESPN

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Former Shawnee Heights volleyball star, Jazz Sweet, is having a memorable freshman season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

In Thursday night’s national semifinal match against top-ranked Penn State, Sweet recorded 12 kills to help Nebraska to a wild five-set win (25-18, 23-25, 24-26, 28-26, 15-11) against the Nittany Lions.

One of her biggest kills of the night came in the 4th set to give Nebraska a 27-26 lead. The ‘Huskers would win the set on the next point.

Sweet was part of the Thunderbirds Class 5A State Championship in 2016.

Nebraska will face the winner of the other semifinal match between Stanford and Florida in the national championship on Saturday night. First serve is set for 8:00 p.m. from Sprint Center.

