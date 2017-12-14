Jefferson County North boys basketball off to quick start

WINCHESTER (KSNT) – It hasn’t been easy, but the boys basketball team at Jefferson County North High School is (2-0) to begin the 2017-18 season. The Chargers have played their first two games without one of their top players, Brayden Summers. He’s been sidelined with an injury but should be back in the lineup this weekend.

JCN has had to rely on underclassmen to step into the varsity slot and lead the team to a win, and they have done just that. First it was a 47-46 win at McLouth in the season-opener, and last week it was a 48-45 win at Horton.

“Sub-state records are so important at this time,” said Jefferson County North boys basketball coach Jim Brickell. “Wins in December are musts if you want to have a good record and a good seed at sub-state.”

“Our kind of basketball allows kids to step up,” said Chargers senior guard Boston Lane. “Our team chemistry is really good and it shows that we’re able to play with each other even if it’s underclassmen.”

“The freshman stepped up and played really well,” said Summers. “I think they got the feel of how to play varsity and how much faster it is from JV. They got a good look at it and that will help us out in sub-state.

The Chargers will play Troy on Thursday and Valley Falls on Friday.