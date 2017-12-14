Lawrence candlelight vigil honors victims of gun violence

Published:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Dozens gathered in downtown Lawrence tonight to honor victims of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.

Today marks the fifth anniversary of the tragedy. The event was held by Mothers Demand Action a gun control group started in the wake of the Sandy Hook shooting.

Claudia Olea, a volunteer group leader said, “We wanted to come together as a community to acknowledge that loss that we had and all the other victims of gun violence that have died since then.”

After the vigil, people marched through the streets of downtown Lawrence carrying candles and signs honoring victims of other mass shootings including Columbine and Virginia Tech.

