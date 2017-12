TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a robbery at a Kwik Shop in southeast Topeka.

The robbery occurred just before 5:15 a.m. on Thursday near SW 37th St. and SE Humboldt St, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

Police are actively searching for a suspect. Their description is not known at this time. It is also unclear if there are looking for more than one person.

KSNT News will update this story as we learn more.