TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire, in Downtown Topeka.

The call was made just after 8:00 p.m. and firefighters responded to the intersection of southwest Harvey Place and southwest Quinton Avenue.

A neighbor tells KSNT News that two people, including an elderly man, live in the house. She says they were able to get themselves and their dogs out safely.

No injuries were reported. As of 9:00 p.m., fire crews wee still working on the house.