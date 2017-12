Courtesy: Washburn Athletics

TOPEKA, Kan. – At the December 13, 2017 Washburn Board of Regents meeting, the board unanimously approved a proposal for the university to build an Indoor Practice Facility to be built on the Washburn campus designed by Schwerdt Design Group and the DLR Group.

The board approved an estimated $1,370,000 in design costs for the facility which is expected to cost $20,267,000 when the entire scope of the project is completed.

