Dominique White’s family asks for privacy to ‘process’ body cam video

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The family of Dominique White, 30, the man killed by Topeka police asked for privacy Friday, the same day the city showed his father the police body camera video of the shooting.

“Today our family is asking for privacy and possibly in the next few days ahead as well to process everything,” the family said in a statement. “We thank you all so much for all your support and understating [sic] during this very difficult time.”

Police said two officers shot White, as he was reaching for a gun while running from them on Sept. 28.

The city asked the family to find an executor to his estate that wasn’t under the age of 18, before agreeing to show the video, in order to stay in compliance with state law.

The Shawnee County district attorney is reviewing the case. The state’s attorney general said he is aware of the case, but not currently involved in the review.