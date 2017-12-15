Kansas Attorney General honors violent crime victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dozens gathered in Topeka Friday to honor people who lost their lives to violent crime. This was the 10th annual Crime Victims Remembrance Reception at the Kansas Attorney General’s office.

Every year people gather to watch a slide show featuring their loved ones photos and sweet wishes. The event features two large Christmas trees filled with ornaments honoring victims of violent crime.

These two Christmas trees 🎄 outside the Attorney General and Secretary of State’s stand to honor crime victims. pic.twitter.com/vNmmqGyJ4i — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) December 15, 2017

“The holiday season can be a difficult time for the families of crime victims,” Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said. “These receptions provide families an opportunity to come together and honor their memories and share support and encouragement.”

This was Ron Lister’s ninth reception. He lost his son in 2008 and his daughter in 2012.

“It’s been a blessing for everybody to know that there are other people that do care about your loss,” said Lister. “It’s good therapy for me.”

The trees feature ornaments highlighting victims. Families can come in and hang the ornaments themselves or send photos to the Attorney General’s Office. pic.twitter.com/xXmTLzLERT — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) December 15, 2017