Kingman senior credited with saving woman’s life through CPR

KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Soft-spoken Kingman High School senior Timothy Lemen is not one to toot his own horn, or trumpet if you will.

Lemen, an 18-year-old trumpeter for the high school band recently performed CPR on a woman in crisis until help arrived.

“That could have happened anywhere at any time and I just happened to be there,” Lemen said on Thursday.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report, 53-year-old Tammy Schrag was traveling northbound on Cedar Street in her vehicle when she crashed into a utility pole. She was experiencing a medical issue.

Lemen was enjoying “Taco Tuesday” at the local Mexican restaurant before heading back to KHS for a basketball game when he noticed Schrag’s car.

“She was leaning down, unresponsive and I checked for a pulse and there was nothing and I went from there,” Lemen said.

Lemen’s passenger called 911 while Lemen performed CPR, a skill he’s learned twice in his 18 years. Once in freshman PE/health class and again more recently when he was hired on as a rescue tech for Kingman EMS and Rescue. His training kicked in.

“Adrenaline got to me honestly and emotion was out of it at that point. It was just all adrenaline,” Lemen said.

Lemen performed CPR until help arrived and took Schrag on to further care. She is expected to be okay. Schrag happens to be a school board member for Kingman/Norwich USD 331.

Her family released the following statement, “The reason she is here today is because those who witnessed the accident acted quickly and bravely. That clearly made an impact. Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for their actions.”

When asked if Lemen considers himself a hero, he responded that he did not.

“I just was doing my job honestly. I feel great that she’s doing alright but it’s just part of the job and I was lucky to be there at the time,” Lemen said.

Others are proud of Lemen’s quick action.

“What’s a little special here is that Tim is in high school, he’s brand new, he hasn’t had any experience, in fact never done CPR prior to this day. So very proud of him for jumping in there and getting what needed to be done, done,” EMS director Zachary Bieghler with Kingman EMS/Rescue said.

His school is proud of him too.

“He did something that came natural to him. His natural instincts took place and he went to work and did a great job of it. He claims he did his job which he did, but he’s also a hero in our eyes too,” athletic director and assistant principal Rollie Van Wyhe said.