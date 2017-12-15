Nicer weather for the first half of the weekend, colder for the holidays

We’re tracking clearing skies across the area today, after a gloomy (and cooler) Thursday. Expect bountiful blue skies out there today with rebounding temperatures this afternoon. Highs will end up in the lower 50s before the sunsets this evening. Remember, our average high temperature continues to fall, for this time of the year. Right now – that average high is just 42°. So, temps heading into the weekend will be at least 10° warmer than they should be! This milder weather trend should come as now surprise because we’ve been so dry and mild for the last 6+ weeks. Some longer range computer models are suggesting colder weather for Christmas Weekend, but we’re still over a week away. An overall cooler trend by the end of the year, will surely be something we keep our eyes on over the next week or so.

The warmest day of the next week still looks to be Saturday! High temperatures will soar into the lower 60s will wall-to-wall sunshine on tap tomorrow. The winds will be pretty light too. We’re only expecting a south wind (warmer wind direction) at 5-10 mph. If you have any late season yard work to still get done, or maybe you’re still hustling and bustling before the holidays – the weather will hold up its end of the bargain…at least to start the weekend. It’s no secret that we’ve been dry for the better part of the the last month or so, BUT this is one of the driest times of the year…every year! We’re watching out for a slightly better chance for rain (as compared to yesterday) trying to push its way into Northeast Kansas on Sunday. As it stands right now, a rain-maker will organize itself across the S. Plains and push north/east. That means it could clip our area – bringing us the chance for rain showers on Sunday morning. If nothing else, Sunday will be another cloudy day and it’s those clouds that will keep temps ABOVE the freezing mark (even during the morning hours). Daytime temps are expected to be in the upper 30s and 40s on Sunday, BUT if some moisture lingers into the evening hours, we could see some of those light rain showers change over to wet snow. Don’t count on snow this weekend, but just like yesterday…it’s possible. We’re keeping Sunday morning’s rain chance at 30% and will be watching the computer models heading into the weekend. This is NOT a major storm system, but it’s worth paying attention to because we’ve been so dry in recent weeks. Out of the two weekend days – Saturday will have the better weather…and it’s not even close!

Once we clear things out from Sunday’s clouds and potential rain-maker, we’ll see 3+ days of sunshine next week. Temperatures will even out a little bit too. Expect abundant sunshine and highs in the lower/middle 50s next Monday through Wednesday. Longer range computer models are trying to bring a winter weather-maker through the Plains late next week. It’s way too early to pinpoint if we’ll see any rain or snow from that system, but one thing’s for certain – it’s going to be a lot colder heading into Christmas Weekend. Will it be cold on Christmas Eve? Christmas Day? It’s just too early to know. But, as we’ve already alluded to – we’ll be watching the potential for a cooling trend over the holidays…very closely. After the first half of next week – the consistent 50s and 60s might be done for a while. Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

