Traffic stop leads to drug and weapons arrests

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Two people were arrested Thursday after Topeka found drugs and weapons in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police stopped a silver Toyota Camry for traffic violations in the area of SW Huntoon and Clay just before 8 p.m.

During the stop, officers found an illegally altered shotgun, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and checks not belonging to the occupants of the vehicle.

A potential explosive device was also found and the Topeka Police Department was called to further investigate. They later deemed it a homemade firework device.

James Harris, 33, was taken to the Department of Corrections on traffic related charges and Felon in Possession of Firearm.

Candice King, 34, was taken to the Department of Corrections on warrants, drug related charges and identity theft charges.