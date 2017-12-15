Traffic stop leads to drug and weapons arrests

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Two people were arrested Thursday after Topeka found drugs and weapons in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police stopped a silver Toyota Camry for traffic violations in the area of SW Huntoon and Clay just before 8 p.m.

During the stop, officers found an illegally altered shotgun, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and checks not belonging to the occupants of the vehicle.

A potential explosive device was also found and the Topeka Police Department was called to further investigate. They later deemed it a homemade firework device.

James Harris, 33, was taken to the Department of Corrections on traffic related charges and Felon in Possession of Firearm.

Candice King, 34, was taken to the Department of Corrections on warrants, drug related charges and identity theft charges.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s