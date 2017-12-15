Wife of Holton shooting suspect arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Holton woman is free on bond, after her arrest on two counts, each, of aggravated assault and domestic battery.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Erica Nicole Miller was arrested on the charges, on Thursday. She was booked into the Jackson County Jail and later released on $10,000 bond.

Miller is accused of taking part in a domestic altercation, involving a firearm, with her husband Patrick Wayne Miller, also of Holton. Investigators said the altercation happened last Sunday.

Patrick Miller was arrested early Monday morning after a three-hour armed standoff with law enforcement, in which he’s accused of firing at officers and at a car his wife sitting inside.

Patrick Miller remains in the Jackson County Jail facing three counts of attempted capital murder, attempted 1st degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal threat, six counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of firearm in a city.

His bond is set at $1,000,000.