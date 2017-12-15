World Championship ICE Racing returns to the Capital City a decade later

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– It’s been ten years since the Capital City has seen motorcycle ice racing, but that ends Friday.

Racers will be blazing around the ice track  Friday night on an ATV. There will also be motorcycle racers, but they’re going from 0 to 60 miles an hour in less than three seconds.

There are more than 2,000 razor sharp studs in their tires to make it possible for them to do this on ice.

But what’s even better is that the four-time, and current world champion, of quad racing is a local Topekan who got his start from being at this event 10 years ago.

“Championships have been fun, just times with friends and family, we’re all friends until we hit the track and then I know nobody,” Dusty Crouch said.

Crouch said he’ll being doing this sport until he has at least six world championship titles.

Guinness World Record holder Ryan S.

Also, there will be a special guest appearance by Guinness World Record Holder Ryan S. He does stunt riding and has the fastest wheelie on ice all with a prosthetic leg.

The ice race is Friday only and starts at 7:30.

Tickets are $25 and kids tickets are only $8.

For more information click here.

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s