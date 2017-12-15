World Championship ICE Racing returns to the Capital City a decade later

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– It’s been ten years since the Capital City has seen motorcycle ice racing, but that ends Friday.

Racers will be blazing around the ice track Friday night on an ATV. There will also be motorcycle racers, but they’re going from 0 to 60 miles an hour in less than three seconds.

There are more than 2,000 razor sharp studs in their tires to make it possible for them to do this on ice.

But what’s even better is that the four-time, and current world champion, of quad racing is a local Topekan who got his start from being at this event 10 years ago.

“Championships have been fun, just times with friends and family, we’re all friends until we hit the track and then I know nobody,” Dusty Crouch said.

Crouch said he’ll being doing this sport until he has at least six world championship titles.

Also, there will be a special guest appearance by Guinness World Record Holder Ryan S. He does stunt riding and has the fastest wheelie on ice all with a prosthetic leg.

The ice race is Friday only and starts at 7:30.

Tickets are $25 and kids tickets are only $8.

For more information click here.