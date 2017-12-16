Brief warm-up today, rain chances return on Sunday

A chilly start to the weekend will see temperatures rebound nicely throughout the course of Saturday. Plenty of sunshine will go along with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will be breezy at times during Saturday though, with a south and southwest wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph.

Clouds will begin to move in from south to north late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The chance of rain looks to hold off until after midnight, but lasts throughout the morning on Sunday. Latest models are pushing the rain further west than just the Kansas-Missouri border. Still, the best chance of rain will be for our southern and eastern areas. Overall, the main bulk of rain looks to wrap up no later than noon on Sunday. Some lingering sprinkles are possible throughout the day, but overall Sunday will be a fairly cloudy day. Limited sunshine won’t help temperatures warm up more than the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Mostly sunny conditions return for the first half of next week beyond Sunday, with temperatures back in the 50s. As we get closer to the final weekend before Christmas though, that’s when some colder air looks to make its return to Northeast Kansas.