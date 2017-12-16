Lawrence man offering free Christmas trees

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A northeast Kansas man is spreading holiday cheer by giving free Christmas trees to people in need.

The News-Press reports that Rex Powell is inviting people onto his land about 10 miles southwest of Lawrence to pick out the perfect tree. Visitors can then chop down the tree themselves and bring it home free of charge.

Powell has lived at Burton’s Hollow for decades. The retired science teacher lives there with his wife and three cats. He was a teacher for nearly three decades.

Powell says he wants to share nature with those who visit his property.

Powell is encouraging people to donate a small sum to a local animal shelter where he got his three cats.