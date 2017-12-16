Super heroes crash Topeka Rescue Mission holiday party

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Rescue Mission hosted a “Holiday Heroes” celebration Saturday afternoon.

The event featured super heroes like Batman, Robin, The Flash and Captain America. The fierce group worked to wrangle smiles out of kids in need.

“Don’t get me wrong, you should do this stuff all year long but when you’re giving during the holiday season remember those that are last fortunate,” said Justice League founder Batman.

The event included face painting, holiday karaoke, food and a bounce house.

Villains like Cat Woman and the Joker put aside their wicked ways to hand out Batman themed gifts to the kids.

“The Topeka Rescue Mission did a good job at doing this for everybody and it just warms my heart,” said parent Sultana Muhammad.

The event was thanks in large part to Kansas Information Consortium. The Topeka based digital company gave up having a holiday party this year and put the money towards this super hero extravaganza.