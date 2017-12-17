19-year-old KU student killed in crash involving semi

ANDERSON CO., Kan. (KSNT) – An Independence teenager was killed Friday night in a car crash involving a semi.

It happened around 10:00 Friday night along Highway 169, about two miles south of Welda. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, a semi with two occupants drove off the highway, went through the grass and hit a concrete culvert. The driver of the semi then overcorrected back onto the highway and hit an oncoming car. Both the semi and the car ended up in a ditch.

The crash log identified the person who was killed as Andrew K. Metcalf, 19. A spokesperson with the University of Kansas told KSNT News that Metcalf was a freshman at the university. Metcalf was a pre-medicine major in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

KU’s Chancellor Douglas A. Girod offered the following condolence: “I am profoundly saddened to learn of the death of one of our students. On behalf of the entire KU community, I offer my deepest condolences to Andrew Metcalf’s family and friends as they mourn this heartbreaking loss. We wish them comfort during this difficult time.”

The crash log said Metcalf was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The two men in the semi were not injured. It is unknown if they were wearing seatbelts.