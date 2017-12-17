2 arrested in north Shawnee County break-in

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Two people are behind bars after allegedly breaking into a home Sunday afternoon in Northern Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the owners of the home were driving by when they saw a strange car parked in their yard. Some time after 3:19 p.m. officers arrived to find that the house had been burglarized. They found two suspects still inside the home. After speaking with the suspects they complied and submitted to arrest without any resistance.

Michael Eugene Meier of Topeka and Briana Marie Fitzpatrick, also of Topeka, were both arrested. They face burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property charges. Meier also faces a charge for a misdemeanor arrest warrant.

2 people are in custody after breaking into this home on NW Countryside Road. pic.twitter.com/O97hMPwwiy — Tiffany Littler (@TiffanyLittler) December 17, 2017