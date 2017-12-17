Shots fired at Aggieville bar, police investigating

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Riley County Police Department announced Monday they identified and located the person of interest after shots were reportedly fired at an Aggieville bar early Sunday morning. No arrests have been made at this time.

RCPD spokeswoman Hali Rowland told KSNT News officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm and disorderly conduct. Rowland confirmed the incident happened at Tubby’s Sports Bar at 1:15 a.m.

RCPD posted two tweets with information regarding the suspect.

Police released a video and a picture from inside the bar. They said they’re looking to speak with the male highlighted in the video. He can be seen punching another person.

He was described as a black male, medium build.

We are asking for help from the public after shots fired in Aggieville last night. More details here: https://t.co/RdcdNqSPzN pic.twitter.com/vmNxy0NtNr — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) December 17, 2017

DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN? We would like to identify him as a person of interest in the shooting that occurred in Aggieville early this morning. Any witnesses or persons who can identify the male pictured, please call RCPD @ (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers @ (785) 539-7777 pic.twitter.com/L5o7EkVxbz — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) December 18, 2017

RCPD said the investigation into possible charges continues.

This is a developing story and KSNT will update when new details become available.