Couple from Gardner, Kansas, dies in Missouri plane crash

BRANSON WEST, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a couple from Gardner, Kan. died when their small plane crashed in southwest Missouri.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader identified the victims as 52-year-old Keith Curtis and 45-year-old Dawn Curtis.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham Cory said in an email that the single-engine Piper Cherokee went down Sunday night in a pasture about 1 mile northwest of the Branson West Municipal Airport in Missouri.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader says the two people aboard the plane were killed. The man and woman were from Gardner, Kansas. Rader says they were meeting family in the Branson area. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Witnesses told KYTV that the plane was flying low and appeared to be having problems with its motor before there was a boom as it crashed.

Relatives said in a statement that the couple was married on Nov. 11 after dating for several years. They were on their way to Branson for a four-day, pre-Christmas family vacation.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.