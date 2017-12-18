Local bank employees raise thousands to benefit United Way

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — Central National Bank presented a check Friday for $24,390.87 to the United Way of Junction City-Geary County in support of its 2018 campaign.

The Central National Bank staff spent the month of October raising the funds.

“Each year the staff at Central National Bank enjoy coming together and planning activities such as bake sales, a silent auction, bingo contests and other fun events. We also have the opportunity to serve meals to the community with all raised funds going to the United Way organization. It is great to see the community come together to support these events,” said Lindsey Snider, Commercial Loan Officer and captain of the United Way team at Central National Bank. “These special fundraising activities, combined with our strong employee payroll deduction program, as well as a company donation, have been the key to our successful campaigns.”

This is the eleventh year in a row Central National Bank has been named a Platinum Pacesetter, a designation given to organizations who raise over $15,000 in funds for the campaign.

“As a community bank, we recognize the importance of giving back to our community,” said Robert Munson, Central National Bank Junction City President. “Each year I am so pleased at the tremendous job that our staff does with the United Way Campaign here at Central National Bank.”

The team who led the bank efforts this year consisted of: Lindsey Snider, Scott Rock, Andrew Haynes, Joel Poole, Pam Diekmann, Amanda Rolfs and Brandy Osborne.