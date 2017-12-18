Local church brings holiday cheer with concert

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The First Lutheran Church held its second annual Evening of Holiday Cheer.

The concert featured traditional holiday music.

It was put on by On Stage Live, formerly known as the Topeka Community Concert Association.

“This is our second annual Evening of Holiday Cheer,” said Jennifer Leclair, On Stage Live Association President. “It’s just kind of a free concert we like to provide for the community to celebrate the season.”

Three local college students performed at the church: Cole Bellamy, Kolby Van Camp and Samantha Williams.

