One injured in rollover wreck near Mayetta

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover wreck on 178th Road and southbound US Hwy 75, around 4 p.m. Monday.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said a 2001 Kia Sephia driven by Shea Deegen, 29, of Denison, was headed south on US Hwy 75 when it left the highway near 178th Road.

He said the vehicle struck a Kansas Department of Transportation fence and rolled multiple times before landing over 100 yards west of the highway where it struck a tree.

Deegen, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was taken to a Topeka hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.