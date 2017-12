TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka Police are investigating a stabbing in the Oakland neighborhood.

According to police, the victim walked into a local hospital Monday morning with injuries consistent with being stabbed.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of NE Grattan.

Crime Scene Investigators and Detectives are currently investigating.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update with information as it becomes available