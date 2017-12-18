Topeka zoo welcomes baby sloth

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo welcomed the birth of a Hoffman’s two-toed sloth to the zoo on Saturday.

The baby sloth was named ‘Foley,’ by the main Zoo Keeper who works at the Zoo’s Tropical Rain Forest.

City of Topeka spokeswoman, Molly Hadfield said both the baby and mother, Jacque, appear to be alert and doing well.

Foley is now the fourth sloth living in the Zoo’s Tropical Rain Forest.

“The Topeka Zoo has a long successful history with sloth reproduction largely due to the rain forest environment the sloths live in at the zoo,” Hadfield said. “Zoo staff monitored the pregnancy closely but had high confidence that mom knew exactly what to do.”

Hadfield said Hoffman’s two-toed sloths are native to a small area of Central and South America and are threatened by deforestation issues.

Sloths are known for their slow moving, solitary arboreal behavior. Sloths do everything upside down – including eating, sleeping, mating and even giving birth.