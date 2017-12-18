Warm weather this week, major holiday weekend changes looming

We’re tracking even warmer weather to start the week, coming off a cloudy (and soggy) finish to the weekend. This morning featured some patches of fog across the area, but now it’s all sunshine heading throughout the afternoon hours. Light southwest winds will help high temperatures climb into the upper 50s before the sun sets on our Monday. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year continues to fall – it’s just 41°. So, highs through Thursday afternoon will be some 15-20° ABOVE that seasonal standard. In terms of the overall forecast, most of this week will be similar to today – those above average temps and plenty of sunshine. However, (just like we alluded to last week) things will turn sharply colder heading into Christmas Weekend, as our entire weather pattern changes…

Let’s talk about those changes, as the forecast is super important to everyone’s holiday plans. After Thursday, the days of consistent 50s (and 60s) are probably over for 2017. Obviously there aren’t very many days left in the calendar year, but we’re also looking at a huge departure from our weather pattern over the last two months. A big time cold front will bring some of the coldest air we’ve had this season…as early as Friday. For right now, we’re leaving the extended forecast dry – but this major cold front is associated with a large winter storm system that will be plowing it’s way through the Northern US, over the holiday weekend. Some of the longer range computer models bring moisture relatively close to our area, but as it stands currently – our 7-Day forecast is dry. We have extremely HIGH confidence in a frigid forecast for Christmas Weekend, but there’s still a ton of ‘wiggle room’ with the precipitation forecast. In other words, the seemingly dry extended forecast could change between now and Christmas. That’s why we’ll be scouring through the newest computer model information – run by run – tweaking the holiday forecast as we see fit. But, for now, plan on a pretty dry forecast for Christmas. Stay tuned.

Here’s how strong Friday’s cold front will be – temps will reach 60°+ on Thursday afternoon and by the time you’re leaving the office on Friday – highs in be in the 30s. That’s a temperature difference of 30°+ in about 24 hours! Highs will be hanging around the freezing mark (32°) again on Saturday and Christmas Eve – so you can only imagine how cold the mornings will be. Expect lows in the single digits and lower ‘teens’ on Saturday and Sunday mornings! It’s certainly going to FEEL like December’s of yesteryear, but unless something changes with the lack of rain/snow chances in the extended forecast, it’s going to be a cold, GREEN Christmas. For what it’s worth – IF we were to see snow over the holiday weekend, the best chance would probably be on Saturday – that’s when moisture gets closest to us – W. Kansas and Oklahoma. We just want to reiterate – we’ll be keeping a close eye on the holiday weekend forecast, so you don’t have to! Plan on cold, dry weather – and we’ll keep you updated on if that classic late December forecast changes.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the blast of cold holiday air approaches. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert