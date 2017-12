TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It may be cold and flu season, but what’s been going around, and is still going around, is viral gastroenteritis.

KSNT’S Doctor on Call, Dr. Tim Borchers joined KSNT News Morning Anchor Brittany Moore to discuss gastroenteritis – also known as the stomach flu.

This intestinal infection isn’t related to the flu, so the flu shot will not help. It’s contracted through contaminated food and water or with direct contact with someone who has it.