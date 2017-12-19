1 person killed in 3-vehicle crash

DONIPHAN CO., Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Doniphan County.

It happened Tuesday around noon at K-238 and Roseport Road, outside Elwood. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, the driver of a car, 22-year-old Denzel D. Chilcoat, from St. Joseph, Miss, was traveling west on Roseport Road and failed to yield at a stop sign. The car driven by Chilcoat was hit in the intersection by a dump truck. The two vehicles were then hit by another car.

Chilcoat was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other drivers, both from Missouri, were taken to Mosaic Health Center with possible injuries.

None of the drivers involved were wearing seatbelts.