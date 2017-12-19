2 arrested after stealing several vehicles from Topeka

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Two men were arrested Monday night after stealing multiple vehicles from Topeka.

Justin Price and George Reisinger were arrested in Lakeside Village after a a tip led Jefferson Co. sheriff’s deputies to a house on Main Street. That’s on the east side of Perry Lake.

Deputies found 3 vehicles, 1 motorcycle and 3 trailers, all stolen from Topeka. They also found several stolen license plates.

Both suspects are charged with Possession of Stolen Property and were arrested without incident.

Arrangements are being made to return the stolen items to their owners.