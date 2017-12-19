2-vehicle crash sends 1 person to the hospital

MANHTANN, Kan. (KSNT) – A two vehicle crash in Manhattan sent one person to the hospital with injuries.

The Riley County Police Department said officers responded late Monday afternoon to an injury crash near the intersection of 10th and Leavenworth St. When they arrived on scene they found a black 2010 Lexus RX300 driven by Lingyun Jiang, 26, of Manhattan had struck a blue 2003 Dodge Neon driven by Mark Caffrey, 53, of Westmoreland.

RCPD said Caffrey was taken to Via Christi for injuries and Jiang was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way at a yield sign.