Arrest made in 2015 murder of 5-year-old girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police have made an arrest for the 2015 homicide of a 5-year-old girl.

On Tuesday, TPD Detectives arrested Jessie D. Hughes, 21, in the homicide of Lily Coats-Nichols.

On July 6, 2015, Topeka Police responded to a drive-by shooting in the area of SE Golf Park Blvd & SE Fremont Street. Lily Coats-Nichols later died at a local hospital. The incident marked the 6th homicide of 2015.

Detectives asked for the public’s assistance for any information about the shooting, and more officers were seen in the area for several months after the homicide in an attempt to decrease crime.

Hughes was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of 1st degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm.