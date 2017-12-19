Brown v. Board sites considered for national historic designation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Historic sites in Topeka may be in the running for a new title. Preservation consultants visited Topeka this week to tour Sumner and Monroe schools.

Anne Farrisee and Glenn Eskew of Georgia State University toured the two sites Monday and Tuesday. The two represent a national group that is considering whether to include Sumner and Monroe as part of a joint nomination for UNESCO World Heritage Site designation.

The two schools are considered key to the civil rights era. Monroe and Sumner were central to the 1954 United States Supreme Court Brown v. Topeka Board of Education decision. The landmark case outlawed the concept of “separate but equal” which ended segregation.

More than 17 sites nationally are considered for UNESCO World Heritage Site designation. The nominees are expected to be announced in Spring 2018.