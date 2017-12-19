Fort Riley soldier found dead in Junction City

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Fort Riley soldier was found dead in his home in Junction City according to officials.

Officials at Fort Riley said Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Johnson, an artillery mechanic, was found unresponsive in his home Saturday by a friend who then called 911. Johnson was pronounced dead by first responders.

The Junction City Police Department is investigating his death.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our great teammate, Sgt. 1st Class Johnson,” said Lt. Col. Richard J. Ikena Jr. “Our team is rallying to support Sgt. 1st Class Johnson’s family, teammates and friends through these challenging times.”

Johnson joined the Army in April 1993 and arrived at Fort Riley in September 2014. He was 46 years old.

According to Fort Riley, Johnson is from Sumter, South Carolina.

Johnson deployed to South Korea in 1998; Kuwait in 2002; Iraq in 2003, 2007 and 2010; and again to South Korea in 2016.

This is a developing story, KSNT News will continue to update as new information becomes available.