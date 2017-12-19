Hutchinson woman convicted of posting false comments against teacher

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A South Hutchinson woman who posted comments on Facebook falsely accusing a teacher of being a child predator has been convicted of harassment.

A magistrate judge in Reno County convicted 39-year-old Melissa Wadkins Monday of four misdemeanors. Wadkins was sentenced to 90 days on each count and a year’s probation.

The Hutchinson News reports that the teacher targeted in the posts was providing foster care for Wadkins’ teenage son.

The charges accused Wadkins of posting two photos of the teacher on separate occasions, suggesting the woman was a predator.

During a bench trial earlier this year, the student testified that he thought the post was vindictive because he was happy at the teacher’s home.

Reno County Assistant District Attorney Dan Gilligan says the teacher’s school knew the allegations were baseless.